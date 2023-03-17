If you are one of those who spend most of their time in bed, we have some news for you that would probably make you want to never go to bed again. You will be distraught to know that millions of bacteria, germs and fungi keep growing on our bed sheets, which we normally think are clean. It has been scientifically proven that the toilets of our homes are cleaner and more germ-free than our bed sheets and bed pillows.

According to a microbiologist named Jason Tetro, who hosts the Super Awesome Science Show on the Curiouscast Network and is popularly known as the Germ Guy, millions of bacteria grow on our bed sheets, the likes of which are not even seen in our toilets. A simple experiment deduced the results.

During a recent study, some people were asked to use new sheets and pillowcases in their homes. The bed sheets were used for four weeks. After that, samples of their sheets and pillowcases were put under a microscope to see the results. The study showed that a month-old bed sheet can contain more than 10 million bacteria.

This number of bacteria is 6 times more than the number of bacteria on your toothbrush stand. Similarly, there can be 90 lakh bacteria in a 3-week-old bed sheet, 50 lakh bacteria in a 2-week-old bed sheet and 45 lakh bacteria in a 1-week-old bed sheet.

Our pillows are dirtier than our bed sheets. Since only our face and hair are on the pillow most of the time, it causes sweat and dead skin cells to stick to it. A 4-week-old pillow cover has 12 million bacteria. Similarly, there are about 5 million bacteria in a 1-week-old pillow cover.

We are solely responsible for bringing in these germs on our bed sheets as well. Body fluids like sweat and saliva get directly onto our bed sheets. These liquids get trapped in the fibres of the sheet and gradually bacteria start growing in them. Doctors believe that we should change our bed sheets and pillow covers every week.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here