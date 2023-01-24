This ‘Post Box To Heaven’ In UK Gets More Than 2000 Letters

Many of us lost our loved ones or someone we knew during the COVID-19 pandemic. To remember the deceased, a ‘Post Box To Heaven’ was set up in the gardens at Walton Hall in Warrington, UK, in November 2021. So far, it has received over 2,000 letters.

According to BBC, letters are written on biodegradable wildflower seed paper. The letters are then planted in the garden. A spokesman for the hall told the portal that it was a place for people “to come and reflect and remember their loved ones".

A cabinet member, Councillor Tony Higgins, for leisure and community, said that recent years have been difficult for everyone across the world, especially for those who lost their loved ones and were not able to say goodbye. He added that a setting like this helps people to reflect on special memories. “I’m so pleased that there is now a tranquil setting where they are able to visit to reflect on special memories,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

With the hope to see the garden become a much-loved area, he added that he is looking forward to seeing the whole garden flourish with wildflowers.

You may have seen the 'Letters to Heaven' post box recently posted by @warringtonnews where you can write messages to their loved ones in heaven.Did you know that we have our very own post box in our Forget You Not garden, The Dell? For more info visit https://t.co/asSY8jmVWP pic.twitter.com/irp2JZURKK — Walton Hall and Gardens (@Walton_Gardens) January 18, 2023

Similarly, a crematorium in Nottingham recently installed a ‘Post Box to Heaven’ to encourage people who lost their loved ones to write and share their feelings. This happened after a grieving nine-year-old girl, Matilda Handy, who lost her grandparents, suggested the idea. The letterbox which was placed at Gedling Crematorium, Nottinghamshire in December, has received over 100 letters as reported by ITV Central.

Speaking to the portal, Matilda Handy said that the ‘post box to heaven’ helped her grieve and express her feelings for her late grandparents. ‘It was very nice because I’m very upset and it’s just a very nice way to express my feelings and send a letter to them and to say how much I love them,” she expressed.

Matilda and her mother now hope that the postbox becomes a permanent part of the crematorium as “it will help people to send special messages to their loved ones”, especially on the occasion like birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. The crematorium shared a note about the postbox on Facebook on December 12 and interestingly, the message was viewed by more than 16,000 people and the numbers continue to rise.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here