Pakistan Cricket Fans Can't Shut Up About Suryakumar Yadav 'Failing' Against Their Bowlers in T20I

Suryakumar Yadav made an absolute mockery of the Sri Lankan bowling attack when India met Dasun Shanaka’s side in the third and deciding T20I contest on Saturday. Batting first, India lost both their openers Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi inside the powerplay. With plenty of overs to go, the stage was perfectly set for SKY to go berserk, and berserk he went.

The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter hammered as many as 7 boundaries and 9 ridiculous maximums in his unbeaten 112* (51) to propel the hosts to a dominant total of 228/5. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137, losing the contest by 91 runs, and the T20I series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav was universally praised by fans and those who witnessed the exploits from the bat of the 32-year-old explosive batter.

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams. #SuryakumarYadav— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2023

The cricket-loving nation of Pakistan also lauded SKY for his ruthless display. However, the fans also made it a point to remind everyone that Pakistan bowlers had “tamed" the beast, unlike the rest of the world.

Surya Kumar Yadav against Pakistan in T20Is: 4 inns, 57 runs, 14.25 average, 123.91 strike-rate, 0 fifties, 0 hundreds, 18 HS. Surya Kumar Yadav against all others in T20Is: 39 inns, 1521 runs, 50.70 average, 183.47 strike-rate, 13 fifties, 3 hundreds, 117 HS. #INDvSL — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 7, 2023

Surya against Surya against Other teams Pakistan pic.twitter.com/nT0T8HH6dD— MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) January 7, 2023

He never performed against Pakistan, I'm not his fan "BUT THESE SCENES ARE JUST CRAZY pic.twitter.com/xBrjhx3cbZ— MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) January 7, 2023

The more I see Surya Kumar Yadav playing and toying with teams, the more respect I have for Pakistan bowlers. SKY hasn't been the same against Pakistan, only 57 runs in four innings at an average of 14.25, strike-rate of 123.91 and highest score of just 18. #INDvSL— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 7, 2023

Whenever I see Surya thrashing other teams "My respect for Haris and Naseem increases" pic.twitter.com/Rwcb67lHjB— MUSKAN (@Musskey) January 7, 2023

Except Pakistan, Surya Kumar Yadav is unbelievable and unplayable against any cricket playing team. He has all kind of shots, can destroy any of the bowler on ordinary day. Well deserving number one rank in T20 Cricket. Impressive cricket shots in shorter format. #SuryakumarYadav— Amir عامر (@Amirchoudhary__) January 7, 2023

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

