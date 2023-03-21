Pakistan Education Minister Uses Foul Language at College Event, Faces Severe Backlash on Twitter

Pakistan’s Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, is facing severe criticism for using inappropriate language at a college graduation ceremony at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore. The viral clip is making the rounds on the internet where the Minister is seen using a Hindi expletive in his address. In the video, the Pakistani minister is heard telling the crowd that he once met Rana Iqrar, Vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University, who told him while using a Hindi expletive that despite being from a ruling class of the Rana tribe, he works in an Agriculture University.

This is our Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Just look at this man’s language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country. He couldn’t even fake it for a graduation ceremony. The lack of education shines through & through pic.twitter.com/1eQVCeGPtk— Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) March 18, 2023

Hussain’s comments attracted criticism from people on social media for using such language at a college gathering. One user tweeted that he must step down from his position. Another user wrote, “The filth is engrossed so deep within that it all just oozes out as a matter of fact." The third user drew a parallel to Pakistan’s state of education, he tweeted, “Just look at this man’s language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country.”

It wasn’t just a slip of tongue that was deeply embarrassing. One also got a sense of the obsolete & sub-standard message you were conveying about caste privilege, elite entitlement & contempt for hard work. The joker @zaidia always ensures GC students get low quality exposures. https://t.co/jUzuBwjqY2— Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) March 19, 2023

After the video went viral, the Minister apologised with a tweet and called it a slip of the tongue and he withdrew his words. However, the damage control was not sufficient with users continuing to ask for his resignation. One social media user tweeted, “It wasn’t a slip of the tongue, it was proof of your normal behaviour.” Another user stated that his obsolete and cheap public address on caste and class lines was more problematic than the foul language.

It wasn’t a slip of tongue, it was a proof of your normal behavior. I remember I once told one of your die hard fan that: رعنا تنویر جیسے جاھل کو میں اپنے گھر کا ملزم نا رکھوں اور نوازُ نے اسکو وزیر بنادیا— Hussaini (@BhaiiLoog) March 19, 2023

People reacted to the video saying it was important for individuals in positions of power to act professionally and set a positive example for others to follow.

