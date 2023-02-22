A university in Pakistan sparked criticism after it asked students to write an essay on brother and sister “making love". The question paper was given out in COMSATS University based in Islamabad. Celebrities and student bodies have been demanding that the vice chancellor and chancellor of the university should be questioned, reported NDTV.

The viral essay prompt is titled “The Julie and Mark Scenario" and the question asks students if it was okay for the brother and sister to “make love", and to substantiate the answer with the students’ knowledge and personal opinion. The question was set by one Professor Khair ul Bashar, reported New York Post. He has since been fired and blacklisted.

The question was posed to Bachelor of Electrical Engineering students last December and Bashar was fired in January, the report added. However, the outrage continues.

Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question?Don’t the higher ups in the university know what’s going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATS pic.twitter.com/7GMBZ3ynTK— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 20, 2023

गंद की हद… A University in Islamabad Pakistan asked students to write 300 words essay on a scenario of ‘Brother and Sister making Physical Relations’ during a vacation… ये देखकर उल्टी आ रही है… pic.twitter.com/ATq1c0lnHh— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 20, 2023

COMSATS: Whatever is the outcome of this inquiry, the individual who tried to peddle this idea of incest with in students must be apprehended & made an example for the academic fraternity. Not only that particular individual but all those who processed this quiz & approved it. pic.twitter.com/W2ln9VznO0— Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) February 19, 2023

Disgusted by the COMSATS incident. I knew our education system was head to toe screwed up but this is just insane how disturbed the system actually is and how badly it needs a remodeling.— Ariha Fatimah Arain (@arihafatimah) February 20, 2023

Some individuals presented a counter-point to those offended, opining that such questions are prevalent in many established literary and psychological analyses.

acha also, what exactly is your problem with the comsats question thing? the dude presented a hypothetical situation (not originally his), even the names are not "islamic" to offend you all so much, and the students were JUST supposed to respond. he didn't ask them to— Aiysha Abbas Mirza (@aiyshabbasmirza) February 20, 2023

