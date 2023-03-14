Some Pakistani students have found a way to have all the fun of a wedding without the additional pressure of everything else that a marriage entails. The students of LUMS, Pakistan, organised a fake ‘shaadi’ event and moments from it have taken social media by storm.

The fake ‘shaadi’ was complete with make-believe bride, groom and guests, all dressed up in fancy wedding attire. As per Twitter users, two seniors are picked to enact the bride and groom at the annual fake ‘shaadi’ event.

Although many found it harmless fun and even wholesome, others criticised the concept as representing a fixation over the idea of marriage.

Lums having an annual fake shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun. pic.twitter.com/B5inkSmivB— Lord Ayan (@ayan_khan17) March 12, 2023

This is really intersting, Lums having an annual fake shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun. this mock weeding of two handsome students just for fun is really interesting.QAU students must learn from LUMS how to spread love instead of bigotry. pic.twitter.com/bxQ2MB1g2y— Salma (@HunzaiSalma) March 13, 2023

LUMS shaadi day has got to be the most absurd thing I’ve seen elitists do today like why would you PRETEND to get married to someone like that shit is just ridiculous 😭😭— mashable (@mashaallriaz) March 9, 2023

Not at all in for the LUMs fake shaadi but have to say that it is certainly an evidence that how shaadis would be actually so much fun without having those toxic Rishtedars & their unnecessary remarks.— Fatima (@theFatimaN) March 13, 2023

Mann, I love it, they look so cute. We used to do these kinda things when we were kids like gudda guddi ki Shaadi, so why not now? I know they're not gudda guddi though but still.. waise bhi life mai thoda halla gulla hona chahiye. I am obsessed with it.#lums pic.twitter.com/lBpAoIphxy— M (@cuteyetpsychoo_) March 13, 2023

lums shaadi is actually cool cause like girls j wanna have fun and dress up and you're having your own wedding without actually having to let a man be in your life forever— Pablo Picasso (@RohaPabal) March 13, 2023

This obsession with Shaadi functions in our society is strange. Also, a fake shaadi can never be wholesome. What's the purpose of this? event management skills? teamwork? Imagine the number of people that could have been fed, an event honouring the labourers maybe?#LUMS https://t.co/lPeSEKgP5k — Rabia S. Ahmed (@rabiasahmed) March 12, 2023

