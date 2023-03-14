CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistan University Students Celebrate Fake 'Shaadi', Viral Videos Divide Twitter
2-MIN READ

Pakistan University Students Celebrate Fake 'Shaadi', Viral Videos Divide Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:01 IST

Pakistan

LUMS students in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event. (Credits: Twitter)

LUMS students in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event. (Credits: Twitter)

Students of LUMS in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event with two seniors picked to enact the bride and the groom. The viral videos have divided Twitter.

Some Pakistani students have found a way to have all the fun of a wedding without the additional pressure of everything else that a marriage entails. The students of LUMS, Pakistan, organised a fake ‘shaadi’ event and moments from it have taken social media by storm.

The fake ‘shaadi’ was complete with make-believe bride, groom and guests, all dressed up in fancy wedding attire. As per Twitter users, two seniors are picked to enact the bride and groom at the annual fake ‘shaadi’ event.

Although many found it harmless fun and even wholesome, others criticised the concept as representing a fixation over the idea of marriage.

