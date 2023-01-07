CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Pakistani Commentator Refers to Danny Morrison as Adult Actor Dani Daniels in Viral Blunder
2-MIN READ

Pakistani Commentator Refers to Danny Morrison as Adult Actor Dani Daniels in Viral Blunder

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 12:57 IST

Karachi

New Zealand's players celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed during the fifth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Credits: AP)

New Zealand's players celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed during the fifth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Credits: AP)

Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan accidentally referred to former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison by the name of adult actor Dani Daniels. His blunder has gone viral.

Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan made a faux pas during the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi and it has been amusing social media users to no end. During his live commentary, Khan accidentally named adult actor Dani Daniels while referring to former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison. He was quick to correct himself but the moment was captured in audio and has been going viral. Daniels herself also posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet in response to the video.

“A man of culture," joked one Twitter user. “Bazid Khan you legend. Dani Daniels is not even something you blurt out like a mispronunciation," observed another.

An odd faux pas in a high stress environment is not an extraordinary sight at all. For instance, BBC recently suffered a subtitle blunder while reporting on King Charles III and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Twitter users spotted the error, where the word “vagina" was used instead of “Regina". The subtitle error was spotted when the BBC was following the King leaving for Buckingham Palace for his first walkabout as the monarch. Discussing Queen Consort Camilla, the BBC explained how she wasn’t Queen Regina, but the subtitles made a faux pas. Sharing a photo, a Twitter user wrote, “Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles.."

first published:January 07, 2023, 12:57 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 12:57 IST
