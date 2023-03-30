Saman Hayat Soomro, a Pakistani influencer, is getting roasted on Twitter over an Instagram story “celebrating" her “achievement" after changing bedsheets. Saman, who currently lives in the UAE, is also a popular travel blogger on Instagram. “I changed the sheets and everything myself (alone) for the first time. It’s not as difficult as it seems tbh. We’re just spoilt because we have helpers back home. I think I did a great job and it’s an achievement for me so we celebrate! Like whyy not," she wrote in her story.

After a screengrab went viral on Twitter, people have been criticising her over the elitist “achievement". Some Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi “struggle" memes also found their way into the discourse.

“Elites and their achievements are so motivating," one Twitter user quipped sarcastically. “Yikes like even if you had house help, how have you NEVER done anything around your home, like even once omg," another said. “The elites have a world of their own," reads one tweet.

Elites and their achievements are so motivating https://t.co/OIcgR01OBR— 🐬 (@kyascenehaibhai) March 30, 2023

Yikes like even if you had house help, how have you NEVER done anything around your home, like even once omg. https://t.co/9HrtGn7nW8— now only sometimes in pain (@forevernotsure) March 29, 2023

the elites have a world of their own 😭 https://t.co/jRXLPjSwIQ— abeera (@abeerayy__19) March 29, 2023

Some people also expressed contrary opinions. “Y’all acting as if you guys do everything lol. This is exactly how it feels because labour is cheap in Pakistan and we don’t do JACK S**T because our mothers and our house help have everything ready for us always," one Twitter user wrote. Others said that people should be allowed to be happy about “small wins".

Why do I think it’s okay? Some people have had a different lifestyle than us.. every routinely thing is difficult for them and tbh, that actually makes me feel sad for them rather than laugh about it or feel they’re ignorant. Let’s give each other a break? https://t.co/63bdXESAZL— خدیجہ (@KhadijahKhalil) March 29, 2023

Y’all acting as if you guys do everything lol. This is exactly how it feels because labour is cheap in Pakistan and we don’t do JACK SHIT because our mothers and our house help have everything ready for us always https://t.co/WqxWpPKwkO— cinnamon fatrolls (@bitchaarie) March 30, 2023

Saman has 1,46,000 followers on Instagram.

