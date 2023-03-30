CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistani Influencer Celebrates 'Achievement' After Changing Bedsheets, Gets Roasted
2-MIN READ

Pakistani Influencer Celebrates 'Achievement' After Changing Bedsheets, Gets Roasted

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 10:59 IST

International

Pakistani influencer Saman Hayat Soomro roasted over Instagram story. (Credits: Instagram/@samanhsoomro)

Pakistani influencer Saman Hayat Soomro roasted over Instagram story. (Credits: Instagram/@samanhsoomro)

Influencer Saman Hayat Soomro is getting roasted on Twitter after she celebrated her 'achievement' of changing bedsheets by herself.

Saman Hayat Soomro, a Pakistani influencer, is getting roasted on Twitter over an Instagram story “celebrating" her “achievement" after changing bedsheets. Saman, who currently lives in the UAE, is also a popular travel blogger on Instagram. “I changed the sheets and everything myself (alone) for the first time. It’s not as difficult as it seems tbh. We’re just spoilt because we have helpers back home. I think I did a great job and it’s an achievement for me so we celebrate! Like whyy not," she wrote in her story.

After a screengrab went viral on Twitter, people have been criticising her over the elitist “achievement". Some Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi “struggle" memes also found their way into the discourse.

“Elites and their achievements are so motivating," one Twitter user quipped sarcastically. “Yikes like even if you had house help, how have you NEVER done anything around your home, like even once omg," another said. “The elites have a world of their own," reads one tweet.

Some people also expressed contrary opinions. “Y’all acting as if you guys do everything lol. This is exactly how it feels because labour is cheap in Pakistan and we don’t do JACK S**T because our mothers and our house help have everything ready for us always," one Twitter user wrote. Others said that people should be allowed to be happy about “small wins".

Saman has 1,46,000 followers on Instagram.

Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
  1. influencers
  2. pakistan
first published:March 30, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 10:59 IST