Pakistani Influencer's Viral Choking Prank Is Waste Of Your Time

A Pakistani influencer has come under fire for creating a funny video that features him pulling off a prank on his wife. The clip first surfaced on TikTok before it was re-shared on other social media platforms including Twitter. A section of the internet criticised the influencer, Shahveer Jafry, for including the sensitive subject of domestic violence as a joke element in his video. Outraged users have expressed their disgust online after watching the clip.

As the video starts, Jafry is seen entering the living room where his wife is seen covered in a blanket and sleeping on a couch. He has a pillow in his hands. As he reaches the couch, he places the pillow slyly on what he thought was his wife’s face. But it was her feet. As soon as he presses the pillow, his wife, from the other end of the couch, uncovers her face from the blanket and stares at him in confusion. Jafry quickly takes the pillow and places it under his wife’s head, before leaving the room in disappointment.

A Twitter user, who was upset watching the video re-shared on Twitter, condemning everyone who has liked the content. “41.3k likes on a video where TikToker, Shahveer Jafry, chokes his wife as a joke in a country where domestic violence is rampant, where women actually get killed by their husbands! My blood is boiling," she wrote while expressing her anger.

41.3k likes on a video where tiktoker, Shahveer Jafry, chokes his wife as a joke in a country where domestic violence is rampant, where women ACTUALLY get killed by their husbands! My blood is boiling pic.twitter.com/goDLfwc4DE— Nishat (@nishat218) April 17, 2023

Multiple users followed suit to lend support adding they cannot fathom how deranged people’s minds can be to deem the content funny. A user wrote, “This is just awful."

This is just awful!— Shariq Tariq (@ShariqTariq1) April 17, 2023

Another added, “That’s a disturbing video."

Thats disturbing video.— Taimoor Khan (@taimoorkhan55) April 17, 2023

One more joined, “Instagram is filled with videos on this trend. Idk how people find this funny"

Instagram is filled with the videos on this trend. Idk how people find this funny— Meg (@WanderlustGirl_) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, a user who appears to be a follower of Jafry’s online content stated, “I won’t support Shahveer, there is no justification. But as far as I have seen him all these years, he seems to be a nice guy. This however is disturbing and he must rethink where his content is going. I think he thought it funny when in actuality it’s not."

I won’t support shahveer, there is no justification. But as far as I have seen him all these years, he seems to be a nice guy. This however is disturbing and he must rethink where his content is going. I think he thought it funny when in actuality it’s not— Azqa🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@azqarbon) April 17, 2023

In addition to this, a section of the internet has also resorted to supporting the influencer claiming it was dark humour and a harmless joke, adding people should stop making issues out of everything.

The reaction of the Pakistani influencer to the online uproar remains unclear as of yet.

