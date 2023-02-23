Indians and Pakistanis are known for their hospitality, especially if a foreign tourist happens to visit the countries. In a video going viral on Twitter, some Pakistani vendors can be seen setting a wholesome example of the culture of hospitality. A foreign tourist went to buy fruits from a street-side vendor and when he was about to pay, people around the stand vehemently refused to take the money.

One of the people standing around the vendor told the tourist he was a “mehmaan" there as he refused to let him pay for the fruits.

This is Pakistan ♥️pic.twitter.com/OwHFPajWut— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 21, 2023

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, too, joined in to share a similar experience he had in Pakistan. “A similar incident has happened with me in Karachi too.. The shopkeeper was Shahbaz. When he came to know that I am from India, he first ordered lassi.. and then after shopping, he refused to accept the money. Given that you are from our own country..if you were very stubborn then you took half the money Shahbaz ❤️❤️," he wrote.

ऐसा ही एक वाक़या मेरे साथ भी कराची में हो चुका है.. दुकानदार शाहबाज़ थे .उन्हें जब पता चला कि मैं भारत से हूँ तो पहले तो उन्होंने लस्सी मँगवाई .. और फिर जब शॉपिंग कर ली तो ये कह कर पैसे लेने से मना कर दिया कि आप तो हमारे ही वतन से हो..बहुत ज़िद की तो आधे पैसे लिए शाहबाज़❤️❤️ https://t.co/B1rwG2aGNN— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 21, 2023

what’s so flipping sad is that our people go above and beyond to make foreigners feel welcomed and that courtesy is not reciprocated by yt people even in the slightest to brown people living abroad. https://t.co/mWye8Y3Vcb— cheetos but with a t (@flaminghoteetos) February 22, 2023

So kind of him …. Good hospitality seen in @Pakistan Humanity lies everywhere ❤️ https://t.co/0vkOC8c2gf— Jasmine Ara Sayyed (@ara_sayyed) February 22, 2023

Some people presented a counter-point too.

Indians and Pakistanis should stop treating white people like they are god sent. They are rich, don’t loot, but take that money. Also, pretty sure they/we won’t do this to other Asians or Blacks or anyone else. https://t.co/ZtWXyMKl4j— Pushkar Bendre (@pushkarbendre) February 22, 2023

What do you think?

