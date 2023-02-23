CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistani Man Refuses to Take Money From Foreigner Buying Fruits, Calls Him 'Mehmaan'
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Man Refuses to Take Money From Foreigner Buying Fruits, Calls Him 'Mehmaan'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST

Peshawar

Pakistani man's warm gesture towards tourist goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@Islamabadies)

Pakistani man's warm gesture towards tourist goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@Islamabadies)

A Pakistani man set a wholesome example of the country's warm hospitality with his gesture towards a tourist buying fruits.

Indians and Pakistanis are known for their hospitality, especially if a foreign tourist happens to visit the countries. In a video going viral on Twitter, some Pakistani vendors can be seen setting a wholesome example of the culture of hospitality. A foreign tourist went to buy fruits from a street-side vendor and when he was about to pay, people around the stand vehemently refused to take the money.

One of the people standing around the vendor told the tourist he was a “mehmaan" there as he refused to let him pay for the fruits.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, too, joined in to share a similar experience he had in Pakistan. “A similar incident has happened with me in Karachi too.. The shopkeeper was Shahbaz. When he came to know that I am from India, he first ordered lassi.. and then after shopping, he refused to accept the money. Given that you are from our own country..if you were very stubborn then you took half the money Shahbaz ❤️❤️," he wrote.

Some people presented a counter-point too.

What do you think?

February 23, 2023
last updated:February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST
