Pakistani Soap Heroine Reads Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' With a Broad 'Smile' in Wild Scene

TV dramas can take wild turns and Pakistani soap ‘Bepanah’ is proving it once again. Thankfully, it’s not the plot itself that’s caused for the scene to go viral on social media but perhaps an oversight on the part of the makers. Or perhaps they didn’t account for eagle-eyed Twitter users to spot what book the actor in the scene was reading. In the scene, the protagonist, Gul, reads- casually and with a smile on her face- a copy of Mein Kampf. Yes, the one by Adolf Hitler. In the actual scene, though, not much smiling is going on since Gul is going through a tough time. Twitter users, however, have zeroed in on the particular moment where she appears to be beaming.

Mein Kampf is an infamous autobiographical manifesto by Hitler and definitely isn’t one that should be putting a smile on anyone’s face. Such things are known to happen from time to time.

If you’re baffled, let us tell you that it’s got nothing on Indian TV soaps when it comes to the bizarre factor. From someone almost choking to death via someone’s pallu, washing laptops with detergent, waking up from coma to make green tea, to making hue and cry over there not being ketchup with pizza, TV soaps have given us cultural reset moments that can only be classified as magical realism of some sort.

For example, a scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ that airs on Dangal TV shows Shankar falling off a terrace, cartwheeling through air. Paro follows him, gliding through air with a Superman-style gesture before she latches onto… a kite. Which is bigger than her in size. She clings onto the kite while Shankar grabs hold of her free hand. People from the terrace look on in horror as dramatic music plays et cetera. Somewhere in the midst of it all, the backdrop changes suddenly into a forest (?), over which the entire incident unfolds.

