Pakistani Twitter Lights Up With Memes As Country Wakes Up To Major Power Outage

Pakistan’s major cities woke up to a power outage early on Monday morning and the situation is likely to continue for at least 12 hours. The power outage resulted from a ‘frequency variation’, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Geo News. Cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta are hence currently without electricity.

Pakistan energy minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, however, has said that this is not a major crisis. He said that power has been restored in areas which fall under Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) grid stations. Grids belonging to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) have also been restored, he added.

Pakistani Twitter, meanwhile, is coping with memes. Except the ones who had postponed charging their phones till the battery charge went down to about five per cent and then wokem up to no electricity.

Le people with less than 20% battery in their cellphones:#poweroutage pic.twitter.com/M2DUJYJCGw— Hamza (@dfa_hoo) January 23, 2023

The whole country waking up to no electricity: #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/7lpulJqjBz— Zain Ali (@theycallme_jutt) January 23, 2023

Mom bringing out the torches and cylinder : #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/WbKnFZPQzh— Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) January 23, 2023

#poweroutageNobody people with solar panels in their homes. pic.twitter.com/MCSqVZM7Bz— Aiman writes (@aiman_wri8sss) January 23, 2023

Everyone running toward their friends or relatives home having solar panel #ElectricityShutDown #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/nl0p2oAR6U— GREEN Team (@mkedits56) January 23, 2023

Dastagir explained to Geo News that operators noticed a frequency variation when they turned on systems on Monday morning in Dadu and Jamshoro, which are in southern Pakistan. He said that led to fluctuation in voltage and the power generating units were shut down.

Dastagir was quick to point out that Karachi has a complicated system when it comes to power generation as it has a complete electric supply system of its own, according to Geo News.

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), according to the Geo News report, said that its two transmission lines tripped leaving 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta without electricity.

“My target is to restore electricity in the country in the next 12 hours,” Dastagir was quoted as saying by Geo News.

