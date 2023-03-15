A simple act of kindness can bring a massive change in someone’s life. This viral video of a Pakistani woman offering food to a roadside balloon seller is proof of it. Faiza Naeem, whose Instagram bio claims she’s a hypnotist and a social activist, last month helped a boy selling balloons roadside and brought a smile to his face. The clip of her random act of kindness has won many hearts on social media. It so happened that Faiza was traveling in a car when she spotted a boy, Krish, selling balloons. Her vehicle stopped right in front of him and she offered him a packet of biryani.

The friendly gesture made Krish’s day. Later, the woman also enquired about the cost of the balloons he is selling. She asks him to give it all to her and the balloon seller offers her the entire set free of cost. However, Faiza makes it a point to pay for the entire set, thereby doubling Krish’s happiness. While sharing the video on Instagram, the woman wrote: “Alhumdullilah, the best moment of my life.” Take a look at the clip here:

The video has ended up garnering over 12.2 million views and more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of Instagram users filled Faiza’s comment section with praise and appreciation. A user wrote, “Humanity is still alive,” another added, “His smile made me smile. He looked so happy.” One more commented, “Masha Allah the best video I watched today. May Allah bless him with his kindness.” Meanwhile, a user chimed in, “He said sara balloon lele (take all balloons) without expecting any money from her but she paid for it and that doubled his happiness.”

After the clip garnered massive traction online, it prompted Faiza to track down Krish once again to treat him to a delicious lunch. The woman revealed she was bombarded with multiple questions about the balloon seller. She wrote, “Many people who watched my Instagram video enquired about Krish, so I tracked him down again, and we went to lunch. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who liked and sent him affection while he was ecstatic and pleased.” Take a look at her post here:

Did the story of Krish make you smile as well?

