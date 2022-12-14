Paneer Labrador? Restaurant Goofs up Paneer 'Lababdar' And Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Autocorrect at times can lead to a very unwanted situation. While many times it does not work how it should, there are also times it leaves people with many hilarious situations. In a similar instance, author and columnist Nandita Iyer shared a hilarious picture on Twitter and wrote,"The perils of autocorrect." The picture shows that the restaurant misspelled name of a popular Indian dish known as ‘Paneer Lababdar’. Instead of ‘Lababdar’, the restaurant wrote ‘Paneer Labrador’, which is a dog’s breed.

Paneer is the one thing that is found in almost every Indian restaurant. From kadhai paneer to shahi paneer, there are innumerable paneer dishes. Among these, paneer lababdar is also a famous one and is known for its tangy and spicy flavour.

Here is the tweet:

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

It has now gone viral with over 3.6K likes. “To be fair, Labrador is a place. The Dog breed name is Labrador Retriever. So Paneer Labrador could very well be a dish!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’ll take it. Eat a bit. Squish a bit." Here are a few reactions:

Is that a veg hot dog? https://t.co/hjgqjNhF9i— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) December 14, 2022

tbh its a dish https://t.co/p1rS4uSPtr— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 13, 2022

They followed this to the T pic.twitter.com/AhE8o53hYd— Kaustubh Kale (@KaustubhKale) December 13, 2022

I can’t even imagine what the actual dish was named that autocorrect changed it to Labrador — sahirs (@shrsddq) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user received ‘B***h’ written on her recent sandwich order. It clearly did not go down well with her, and she was left fuming. The user then decided to talk to the manager of the restaurant and report the incident.

The explanation she received from the manager was certainly a ROFL moment for her and all those who came across her post on Twitter. While sharing the Tweet she wrote, “I took my sandwich out of the bag and I saw THIS! I went back and spoke with the manager and demanded an explanation. He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing and asked why someone felt the need to write it. He answered, “because you ordered a BLT with cheese?"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here