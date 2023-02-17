It’s been a long that environmentalists have slammed the use of non-biodegradable products as they pose a threat to other living organisms and disturb the entire ecosystem. As a result, individuals and organisations have started scrapping the use of plastics by opting for more biodegradable items. For instance, malls and shopping centres have banned polythene bags as a step towards sustainable living. This has increased the use of paper and cloth bags in the recent past. However, a man called out how paper straws still come with a plastic wrapper which annoyed most internet users with his insensitive comment on the process of development.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Gabbar, shared a picture of a paper straw covered with a thin plastic wrapper that is usually found on a small tetra pack of juice, coffee, buttermilk, etc. “Paper straw in a plastic wrapper. This in one snapshot is what is wrong with wokes,” he wrote in his social media post. However, this didn’t go well with the online users who criticised him for neglecting society’s step towards sustainability.

Paper straw in a plastic wrapper. This in one snapshot is what is wrong with wokes. pic.twitter.com/zGvCbVF9d9— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 16, 2023

Hygiene plus moisture retention by paper straws is why it’s in plastic. This is anyday better than plastic straw in plastic.BTW do you have a better solution, sir? — Abhishek Shukla (@live4abhishek) February 16, 2023

Beg to differ. The plastic is recyclable (polypropylene). Alternately, one can use plant based polymer, also known as PLA. The paper straw requires protection from elements and hence, plastic can’t be done away with entirely. We need to be more responsible consumers.— || हिंदुस्थान || (@vyangyanik) February 16, 2023

???It’s still less plastic than plastic straw +plastic wrapper— AmbassadoR ️❤️‍ (@___Ambassador__) February 16, 2023

Still better than a plastic straw in a plastic wrapper, right?— Shobhit Shrivastava (@shri_shobhit) February 16, 2023

Another one when i was going to Daman From Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/YSu7lzQWao— Aakash Dubey ☀️ (@skydubey01) February 16, 2023

An EV transporting bio fuels ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ykD8KhzHA1— abhey (@ch_abhey) February 16, 2023

The other chunk of users had examples of such ironical things that they came across. One of them showed a tractor carrying wooden logs with a message on its carriage reading, “Saanse ho rahi hai kam, aao ped lagaye hum (let’s plant trees to avoid deaths)”. For real? Some even had a better solution to this and commented, “If they could just make it drinkable with out straw lots of resources could be saved."

