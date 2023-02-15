A couple with seven children decided to have one more child but ended up having 12 kids in total. The woman during her last pregnancy ended up giving birth to quintuplets. According to a report by Mirror UK, the couple is identified to be Vince Clarke and Dominika. Hailing from Poland, the duo shares two sets of twins Antoinette and Ziggy, 7, and Charlette and Alexandar, 4. Besides them, they are parents to Elliot, 10, Philip 12, and Grace who is only 10 months old. It was on Sunday, February 12, when the Polish couple welcomed a set of five more kids.

Of these, three are reported to be girls while the other two are boys. They were born at the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. The mom who is a mathematician by profession reportedly joked how the couple had a greater chance of winning a lottery than giving birth to 5 kids, whose probability stands at one in 52 million. The couple deems it nothing less than a miracle.

The babies were delivered by cesarean section at 29 weeks and each of their weights is reported to be between 1lb 9oz to 3lb 1oz. While sharing the health update of the quintuplets, the mother stated that they still require respiratory support but they are all stable. The head of the neonatal department of the hospital, Ryszard Lauterbach, stated that the medical facility awaits the joyous moment when they can discharge all the babies in healthy condition. “We hope we can arrive at the joyful moment of discharging them,” said Lauterbach.

It was six years ago when the couple moved to Poland for a ‘different life’ after spending about 13 years together in England. The father of the quintuplets while sharing his excitement stated though the couple planned to have only one they’re utterly happy to welcome five. Not only the parents but even the newborn babies’ siblings are excited to welcome them into their big house. “We’ll cope. My wife and I didn’t plan for five but we are very happy and the other children are excited too. We have a huge house,” said Vince, 55, who is a software engineer by profession. The name of the newborn babies is reported to be Henry James, Arianna Daisy, Evangeline Rose, Charles Patrick, and Elizabeth May.

