Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat with the goal of providing passengers with a superior experience in travel. With these claims, the train did manage to set a benchmark for improved facilities, which include cleanliness, privacy, and decent food quality. However, a picture of “dusty cornflakes" served to a passenger on the Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Shirdi has raised doubts about the claims of superior service quality. The incident took place just two days after the launch of Mumbai and Shirdi Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, February 12.

A Twitter user, Viresh Narkar, shared his feedback on travelling on the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train. He posted a picture on Twitter criticising the quality of the food being provided.

The user praised the Vande Bharat Express, calling it “magnificent" but also pointing out several shortcomings he observed. He also offered some recommendations for the issues that could be considered.

The first tweet read, “Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat express to Shirdi. Few problems that can be improved- 1) Executive Class is given in the middle of the train. Hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at the front or back of train.”

“2) Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of the traditional methods of sweeping the floor. Also, the food quality can be improved, no1 prefers dusty cornflakes in India," he said in the second tweet. In the tweet, he also tagged Aswini Vaishnaw the Minister for Railways, Central Railways’ official Twitter handle, its General Manager, and the Ministry for Railways.

The Indian Railways team quickly replied to the complaint on Twitter with a message that read, “Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no.” It was followed by a link to track the complaint.

Other users thanked the railways’ quick response and also lauded the passenger for pointing out the shortcoming for improvement.

Previously, another traveller on the Vande Bharat train between Vizag and Hyderabad flagged the poor quality of food being provided on board. With his complaint, the passenger had shared a video of himself squeezing a tremendous amount of oil from a deep-fried vada served on the train.

