Passengers Travelling to Tamil Festival Greeted With Traditional Dance at Jabalpur Railway Station

A video of a group of people dancing at Jabalpur Railway Station has been making rounds on social media. The video posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways features a special welcome dance meant for passengers headed to Varanasi for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The visitors of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam were being received with traditional dance in Varanasi but travellers on the Chennai-Gaya Express had begun receiving warm welcomes from Jabalpur itself.

The Railways Ministry released the video along with a tweet in Hindi that translates to, “Meeting of two cultures! Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ received a warm welcome at Jabalpur station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance.”

The video was posted on December 14 and has received over 12,600 views so far. The video elicited a range of responses. Users were delighted to watch the cheerful dancing. One can even question if dance can be considered a religious or cultural practice.

‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ is a Government of India effort that aims to highlight the profound intellectual, economic, social, and cultural ties that exist between Kashi, also known as Varanasi, and Tamil Nadu. Inaugurating the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a meeting point of two ageless centres of Indian culture, Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

“If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are ‘Shivmay’ (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and ‘Shaktimay’ (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti). There is a Dakshin Kashi in Tamil Nadu too,” he said.

The event is an endeavour to enhance the relationship between the North and South, raise awareness of the cultural proximity of the two centres, and introduce the youth of today to great Indian traditions, arts, and culture.

The Sangamam began on November 16th, 2022 and will conclude on December 16.

