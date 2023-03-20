The latest culinary trend is in town. Depending on how you like your pastries and pakodas, this might be a culinary sensation or an abomination. Prepare yourself for Pastry Pakoda, a creative genius (or dunce, depending on your preference) that is taking the world of fusion cuisine by storm with an innovative take on traditional Indian street food. Who needs potato fillings when you can turn pastry into pakoda? The clip shared on Instagram begins pretty normally. Mouth-watering pastries are looking good enough on their own. Then, the bizarreness begins. The man drops them in a gram flour paste turning the delicious sweet dish into crispy pakodas. Imagine the soft, creamy layers of a dessert paired with the spicy kick of Indian street food. The caption on the video read: “Sorry Guys,” the clip calls out all the foodies to share their thoughts on the food combo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHATORE_BROOTHERS (@chatore_broothers)

Needless to say, the concept didn’t quite catch on, and most people cringed at the thought of this bizarre food combo. Sometimes, it’s best to stick to classic flavor combinations instead of combining them together. An Instagram user wrote, “Such a waste of food."

“Instagram par video viral karne ki ninja technique (this is the ninja technique to make videos go viral on Instagram),” commented another user.

“Ban such people! Killing the authentic taste of food,” another comment read.

Sadly, this is not the only odd food pairing floating around the internet. A clip that has gained quite some intrigue, an Instagram user can be seen preparing Maggi noodles with puffcorn. No one expected their beloved noodles to be mixed with a popular snack made of puffed corn kernels. The video was captioned, “Without cheese cheesy Maggi?” and it prepares you for something way out-of-the-box. From the get-go, the video was as unusual as it gets. Like the food combo itself. To a cup of water, the user who shared the clip added a handful of puffcorn. The user then proceeds to add Maggi to the melted puffcorn mixture and stirs it. Once it is cooked, what is left is the cheesy texture and a bizarre-looking dish that has left many viewers scratching their heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAZAB FOODS (@gazabfoods)

Not many people were happy with this food combo. In fact, many demanded justice for their favourite Maggi noodles.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here