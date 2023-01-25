Pathaan Craze: Families Lining Up Outside Theatres for Morning Shows Prove SRK is Back

It’s ‘Pathaan’ day and the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is back on big screens with a bang after four years. Amid all the hype, some fans were spotted sleeping at the theatre venue in order to catch the first-day first show of Pathaan. Fans even lined up outside theatres to watch early morning shows of SRK’s Pathaan. Several videos on social media show fans lined up in front of theatres. Many videos of Mumbai’s Gaiety Cinema have been uploaded on Twitter and the madness is real. Have a look:

Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office, reports say. The trailer has received over 49 million views on YouTube. Khan’s tweet with the Hindi trailer has 3.9 million views, with another half a million for the Telugu and Tamil versions, according to a BBC report, which adds that advanced ticket sales have received a “exceptional response" in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Australia.

Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India. The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Out of which 5,500 screens are domestic and 2,500 screens internationally. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

