'Pathaan' Trailer Inspires Memes as Shah Rukh Khan Finally Returns to Big Screen After 4 Years

‘Pathaan’ trailer is out and it puts to an end a wait that has spanned years. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan in a cameo also star in the film set to release on January 25. The last time we saw Shah Rukh on the big screen was in 2018 when ‘Zero’ released. It’s safe to say that fans have been starved of the actor’s on-screen presence and have been awaiting ‘Pathaan’ with bated breath. The trailer packs a punch with action sequences, overturning cars on fire, a suave John and Deepika and an intense SRK as Pathaan who is called back from exile to save the country.

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. At the end of the long wait, fans have been celebrating Pathaan’s return with memes.

“We’re going to witness SRK movie trailer after 4 years, 2 months and 8 days," wrote a fan page on Twitter.

Since ZERO release till #PathaanTrailer. 4 Saal 20 din or 35,544 hrs or 2,132,640 minutespic.twitter.com/hgMc68XjS3— Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 10, 2023

SRKians Mood Right now and on Jan 25th ♥️#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/pyhQkHI5A4— Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) January 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor who will save bollywood in the coming days.#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/0lYQDhg0U1— Faizyyy ( Fan ) (@SRKzAdmirer) January 10, 2023

“Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak and there were some injuries as well. But I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before and I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao’. But they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’” Shah Rukh once said while discussing Pathaan.

