'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Man Finally Spots His Landlord After Days on Shark Tank Season 2

How often do you meet with your landlord? When your rent is due, when they visit on a casual basis, or in some cases when there’s a complaint. But now, in a rare instance, a man from Bengaluru spotted his landlord on Shark Tank India after not seeing him in a long time. The man took to Twitter to share about it and wrote, “Peak Bengaluru Moment when I saw my landlord on Shark Tank India”. He even shared a screen grab from the show, where the owner is seen talking to the investors. The note on the picture also read, “Saw my landlord after days and directly on Shark Tank, Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet garnered over 229 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were stunned on knowing about it, while some even joked about the rent being increased. One of the users wrote, “Things that can only happen in Bangalore.”

Things that can only happen in bangalore— Ansh | anshss.lens (@anshstwt) January 14, 2023

Another user asked, “He is your landlord? Dayum.”

He is your landlord? Dayum— Tejas Dua (@TejasDua3) January 10, 2023

One more user quipped, “If rent goes up now, you know why. Jokes aside, major respect for the guy.”

If rent goes up now, you know why 😂😶Jokes aside, major respect for the guy 🙌🏻— Karan Agrawal (@TheKaranAgrawal) January 10, 2023

Ganesh Balakrishnan, the creator of Flatheads, was the landlord who made an appearance on Shark Tank India. While presenting his company, he sobbed and turned down a potential investment from the sharks. He even uttered the phrase “Wife Kamati Hai, Mai Udata Hu (My wife earns and I spend)”. While many were moved by his candour, others praised him for coming clean about his mistakes on television.

Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the much-acclaimed American show Shark Tank, became a sleeper hit and has piqued people’s interest. Many viewers are glued to their screens as a panel of “sharks” evaluates pitches from prospective entrepreneurs before deciding whether or not to invest in their businesses.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and judges include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com). This season also sees the introduction of a new Shark to the panel – Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

