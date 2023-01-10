'Peeche Hut': Twitter User Hilariously Imagines How He Sees These Brands When He is Broke

Who does not love having food from those expensive outlets? Not so much when you are broke. This Twitter user has given a perfect description of all these brands when we are broke. Identified as Dinesh Bhanot, he talked about how he actually sees these brands when he is broke. From Pizza Hut to Starbucks, the user has edited the logo of all these brands and giving it an interesting turn.
“How I see brands when I’m out of money," read the caption of the thread. Have a look:
How i see brands when im out of money💸1. Pizza hut pic.twitter.com/4mPOprs4Xw
— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
2. Starbucks pic.twitter.com/pxNathaeoT— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
3. Lacoste pic.twitter.com/4CvR3lf322— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
4. Jordan pic.twitter.com/AuuSSwXOpb— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
5. Subway pic.twitter.com/m7OQOOWv3o— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
5. Subway pic.twitter.com/m7OQOOWv3o— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
6. New balance pic.twitter.com/T9x1ib6To1— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
8. Sagar ratna pic.twitter.com/Nk0NRnFbPP— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
9. Dunkin Donuts pic.twitter.com/oTvQ6ST5WU— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
10. Faasos pic.twitter.com/SHheTEDz3F— dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) January 9, 2023
Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral with nearly 6K likes. “all worth being put on shirts!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “no post has made me hit the like button faster than this one."
Here are a few responses:
Creativity 😂😭✋🏻— 💤 (@Yash98_) January 9, 2023
creativity ultra pro max— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) January 9, 2023
Love these!😂— Dr. Preksha Luthra (@prekaaaaaa) January 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/yll2BuJfgg— Shivani (@shivani_yaar) January 9, 2023
Good job 👏🏼— Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) January 9, 2023
quality content!— manav (@JandayManav) January 10, 2023
1 from my side..BOSS pic.twitter.com/1NNKHT4Lj9
— Out of Context Umair (@Umairiology) January 9, 2023
The accuracy 😭😭— Lili ❤️🔥 (@Lili_calloway) January 9, 2023
Many were able to relate to the thread. Can you?
Read all the Latest Buzz News here