People are Suddenly Discovering New Parle-G Flavours and Indian Twitter Has Thoughts

Tell me you’re an Indian without telling me you’re an Indian. We need a Parle-G biscuit with Chai every morning! Well, it’s only because these biscuits have been every Indian’s favourite since childhood. Their incomparable taste has made it one of the most versatile biscuits in a brown household. But mind you, Desis like Parle-G for its original taste and any modification to it doesn’t go well with them. But recently Parle-G released some new flavours which, as usual, initiated online chatter on Twitter.

A user shared a picture of the ‘Oats and Berries’ flavour of Parle-G that was released along with some other varieties. With several packets of the new Parle-G being circulated across the country, Indian Twitter got different reactions on the same. While some said that they’d like to try the new flavours, others called it a ‘bad idea’.

guys new Parle G just dropped pic.twitter.com/iLaQhI3Blp— jevliska (@hojevlo) January 2, 2023

My jaw just dropped.— Bitter-M. (@Dr_Me_Shi) January 3, 2023

When Parle-g tries to fit in pic.twitter.com/aEEI0FXuq4— Srividya Mahesh Mysore (@MaheshSrividya) January 3, 2023

“Parle G has lost my respect…now it’s just Parle for me,” joked a user who didn’t like the company’s newly-launched flavours. “I have lots of thoughts about this, none of them positive. OG Parle G >>>>,” tweeted another user while the third one requested, “pls let parle g be parle g, I’m so upset to see this launch :(“

The other chunk of users favoured the new varieties and wrote, “I bought it 6 months ago and it was amazing, the kismi flavor wasn’t that great, but this oats and berries were amazing.” Another tweep stated, “This and the Parle Kismi Dalchini, both are really good! Dalchini ParleG tastes great with chai.”

it’s doesn’t taste bad tbh😭— arya (@aaryak71093272) January 3, 2023

This and the Parle Kismi Dalchini, both are really good! Dalchini ParleG tastes great with chai.— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) January 2, 2023

It looks like flavours aren’t a bad idea for Parle-G even though its classic one keeps ruling the Desis’ hearts forever!

