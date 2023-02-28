Digital content creator Analee Cerejo is known for her mimicry reels on Instagram. She has made headlines for her accurate, funny, and massively successful impressions of Jaya Bachchan, Rakhi Sawant, and every nosy Indian neighbour ever. Cerejo only recently performed an impression of actress Janhvi Kapoor. After the first video gained immense traction, Cerejo mimicked her again! And, the internet can’t stop laughing.

The video shows some quirky traits of the celebrity, such as her habit of running her fingers through her hair, how she drinks frooti, and even the way she recently endorsed a lipstick shade on screen. Viewers marvelled over the accurate voice impression and the way Cerejo captured the true essence of how Janhvi laughs.

“Please don’t cut 50 Rs. for overacting," Cerejo jokes in the caption of the video. You can check out the entire reel here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chic Shopper (@analeecerejo)

Some people thought that the mimicry was so on-point that it could even beat the original. “You are Janhvi more than Janhvi herself," one user said. Another said, “OMG, you crack me up with all your impressions. You’re absolutely brilliant."

Others thought Cerejo’s mimicry still resembled Jaya Bachchan’s style quite a bit. Some even said they felt like they were watching Jaya doing a Janhvi Kapoor impression. One even said this reel made the young actress seem like a new-age Hema Malini with an accent.

Nevertheless, the video has gone viral with 348,000 views on Instagram.

In her previous impression of Janhvi, Cerejo focused on the way she laughs and touches her hair. The crown jewel of that video was Cerejo imitating Janhvi singing “Tandoori Nights" at Koffee With Karan. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chic Shopper (@analeecerejo)

People appreciated her for picking up on the micro-behaviours of the stars she does impressions of really well.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller film ‘Milli.’ Despite the movie sinking at the Box Office, the actress’ performance garnered much appreciation. Mili was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie, Helen. Mathukutty Xavier was in the director’s chair for both films.

Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

