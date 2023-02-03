A video from a wedding ceremony has been making social media users emotional. It shows a bride’s pet dog refusing to leave her side during her vidaai ceremony. The snippet captures the connection a human and their pet share. The video shows a pet pooch holding onto an emotional bride. She can be seen crying and petting her fur baby. The video was shared on January 6 and ever since, it has garnered five million views on Instagram. The caption of the video read, “Janwar ko bhi sab pata hai (even the animal knows it all).” The adorable yet sentimental video has moved the internet. A user wrote, “Yaar ye bhi ghar ke hi member ho jaate hai, inhe bhi sab mehsoos hota hai (they are also a member of the family and they can feel all the emotions).” Another user wrote, “Man’s best friend. You can reverse the word ‘Dog’ to find ‘God’ in them.” One more commented for the bride, “Kitna pyaar karta hai aapko (the pet loves you so much).” Another user offered a solution, “Simple solution, take the pet with you, maam.”

Check out the viral video here:

Previously, a similar video trended big time on the internet. It shows a bride-to-be setting her priorities right and feeding her pooch right before slipping into the outfit for her big day.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing just a part of her wedding attire and pairing it with jeans. She sits down with a plate full of food and decides to shower her pup with love and attention as she feeds the dog with her own hands. The text on the video read, “When bride sets her priorities”.

The clip was posted with a heartwarming caption that read, “Pets are always special. Pyara sa bond hota hai inke sath (there is a special bond with them). My beautiful bride Divya took a break from getting ready as her Buzo was hungry and wanted to be fed with her hands.” The video made the internet go aww as they appreciated the sweet gesture of the bride-to-be.

