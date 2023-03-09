CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Pet Dogs, Cats Incapable of 'Love'? Twitter User Gets Cooked Over 'Unpopular Opinion'
Pet Dogs, Cats Incapable of 'Love'? Twitter User Gets Cooked Over 'Unpopular Opinion'

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 16:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter user's hot take about pets gets torn apart. (Photo: Reuters)

This Twitter user's hot take about pet dogs and cats being incapable of 'love' has got Twitter boiling.

A Twitter user responded to an “unpopular opinion" trend that’s going around on Twitter, and it’s safe to say that her take got real unpopular real fast. The take in question says “your dog and cat do not “love" you. they are animals who are food and comfort-motivated and/or have been bred to be affectionate. they are not capable of human emotion. nor should you expect them to be."

Since being posted, the take has been torn apart on many fronts, with some saying that this logic could apply to human beings as well and others arguing that animals are very much capable of feeling love and to claim otherwise is human snobbery. Those who sided with the OP claimed that pets had been domesticated to feel loyalty towards us and that they should not be expected to feel “love".

The good news here is that whether our pets love us back or not, we can love them anyway if we so wish.

