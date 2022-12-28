CHANGE LANGUAGE
PewDiePie Mourns Death of 17-year-old Pug Maya: 'Always Be in My Heart'

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 13:05 IST

International

PewDiePie Mourns Death of 17-year-old Pug Maya. (Image: Instagram/@pewdiepie)

The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, accompanied the long note with a slew of adorable pictures of his dog.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie mourned the death of his 17-year-old pug Maya. He shared the heartbreaking news with fans via an Instagram post, which was a tribute to the furry friend. The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, accompanied the long note with a slew of adorable pictures of his dog. The last tile of the post featured a too-cute-to-miss snap of PewDiePie and Maya.

“Said farewell to my little Maya this morning… 17 years is a long time for a pug, but no time in the world would’ve ever been enough. I didn’t think I could love a dog as much as I loved her,” he wrote.

PewDiePie thanked Maya for making his days “brighter”, bringing him closer to his wife Marzia and for all the “wonderful time.”

“Thank you for all the wonderful time we got to spend with you. Thank you for always making my days brighter. Thank you for bringing me closer to Marzia. I will miss you so much and I already do…you will always be in my heart Maya,” the 33-year-old YouTuber added.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this year, the YouTuber revealed that his doggo, Maya, who is also missing her left eye, was in bad health and was also suffering from dementia.

PewDiePie’s wife Marzia Kjellberg also shared a heartwarming post for her “sweetest little potato.” She thanked Maya for filling her life “with joy, love, and memories” she’ll always treasure.

Marzia wrote, “My sweetest little potato, thank you for spending so many wonderful years with me and being the best companion I could have ever asked for. You filled my life with joy, love, and memories I’ll always treasure. You will forever be in my heart, and I miss you so much already. I love you Puga-chan.”

