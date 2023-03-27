Someone sliding into someone else’s DMs with a pickup line or an icebreaker would not be a particularly remarkable situation in any circumstance but this one. Do you know when some things are so bad that they’re good, or when something is so strange that you can’t really decide if it’s good or bad? A Twitter user called Ankita shared a flirty DM she got that left everyone flabbergasted.

“God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become petrol in the car that took ur momma to hospital to give birth to u [sic]," read the DM. It’s kind of profound, if you really think about it. “Man got a PhD in flirting," Ankita wrote in the tweet accompanying the screengrab.

The DM left Twitter seriously conflicted. While some people said “this or nothing" and even went as far as calling the sender “Professor Rizz", others found it “cringe" and said they would block anyone who sent such a message to them.

“Using this next time I slide into someone’s DM," one person wrote. “More like PhD in cringe," another said. “I’d honestly leave it on read," yet another said.

Man got a PhD in flirting pic.twitter.com/YH5Lb7oOqi— Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) March 26, 2023

using this next time i slide into someone's dm https://t.co/zxSVtXbpX7— illuminati (@allbuteinstein) March 27, 2023

If someone said this to me I'd block them. https://t.co/YBlaI2Q6D9— ErinaTheBunny⚢ |#1 SALEM ENJOYER | BLM (@ErinaTheDummy) March 27, 2023

More like PhD in cringe https://t.co/5T3TlCxz3G— Komal Khalid (@roy_komal) March 27, 2023

Are straight people ok? This is possibly the worst attempt at flirting I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/Fq8OhfvZcJ— Transgender Rudy Giuliani ️‍⚧️✡︎ ☭ (@jewish_activist) March 26, 2023

Call him Professor Rizz https://t.co/wjaamTskpc— Frustrated Dharmic (@depani3112) March 27, 2023

Nah, i believe that the tree that died and turned into coal played a bigger role. As it provided electricity for the hospital and equipment while you were being delivered— Retweet Waala (@RetweetWaala) March 26, 2023

Shashi tharoor real id se aao— mihir d (@guddu24219231) March 26, 2023

In conclusion: an attempt was made.

