Photo Of Man With World's Longest Nose Ever Recorded Goes Viral

Social media is a repository of unique content. This time, the users are surprised to know about the man with the longest nose in the world, a record unbeaten for 300 years. It’s also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. This individual is so well-known that a wax statue of him has been erected at a London museum.

The name of the person with the longest nose in the world was Thomas Woodhouse. His picture has been shared on a Twitter account named Pubity. According to the report, Thomas Wedders, in the 18th century was a circus performer who had the world’s longest nose ever recorded at 7.5 inches.

On the Guinness World Records website, there is also a page that is dedicated to this individual. According to sources, Wadhouse lived in England during the 1770s and worked in a circus. A wax replica of his head is even on display at London’s Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum. The caption reads, “Meet Thomas Wadhouse, the man with the world’s longest nose."

Take a look at the photo:

Meet Thomas Wadhouse, the man with the world’s longest nose. 🧵A Thread pic.twitter.com/x2N1gLPf9j — Pubity (@pubity) April 15, 2023

Seeing the post, users were shocked. One of them commented, “That’s not a nose that’s a trunk," another one wrote, “The guy can smell lies using his nose." " Bro can smell a Sunday roast on a Wednesday," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Mehmet Ozurek holds the record for the world’s longest nose of a living person male. Two years ago, Guinness World Records confirmed this record and his nose measured 3.46 inches.

Speaking of records, according to reports from 2009, a woman in Florida set a Guinness World Record for having the longest locks. The 60-year-old woman’s hair grew to 110 feet in length.

Similarly, a Gujarati youngster also had her name entered into the Guinness Book of World Records in August 2022 for growing her hair since she was six years old. She used to refer to her locks as her “lucky charm" and used to wash her hair once a week. According to sources it used to take her half an hour to dry them, and another hour to comb through them thoroughly. Nilanshi Patel finally cut her hair when she was 16 years old. Her hair was longer than five feet at the time.

