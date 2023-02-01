For 90s kids, Pokemon cards, DVD cassettes, and cartoons like Noddy are enough to transport them into their childhood days. A glimpse of popular snacks and candies from their childhood also takes them on a walk down the memory line. A Twitter user brought back the wave of nostalgia by sharing photos of popular bubblegum from the 90s. The Twitter user wrote, “I’ve been hit by a huge wave of nostalgia omg, does anyone even know the actual name of this bubblegum??” The user had no clue that merely a photograph of the product would end up creating a massive buzz online.

i’ve been hit by a huge wave of nostalgia omg, does anyone even know the actual name of this bubblegum?? pic.twitter.com/mtFdeAxjAq— Apoorva Savant (@apoorva_savant) January 30, 2023

Upon coming across the tweet, a Twitterati identified the name of the gum while also adding that the product still remains their favourite. “Fusen gum! I still love it and never miss the chance to grab a few whenever I find them somewhere,” the user wrote.

Fusen gum! I still love it and never miss the chance to grab a few whenever I find them somewhere.— Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) January 31, 2023

Fusen gum used to be an expensive treat for children in the 90s. Its unique distinction was that it came with a blue and pink tattoo, which kids would love to transform on their forearms and flex in front of their friends. Though pasting the tattoo properly was almost an impossible task, creating giant bubbles and their sweetness tempted many to buy the treat.

Replying to the original tweet, a user added, “There used to be a tattoo inside this wrapper and we were supposed to place it on the short and iron! Fun days were those. And this used to be 2 Rs. Pocket money used to be 5 Rs per week.”

There used to be a tattoo inside this wrapper and we were supposed place it on the short and iron! Fun days were those. And this used to be 2 Rs. Pocket money used to be 5 Rs per week— Abhishek Bapu (@AbhishekBapu) January 31, 2023

One more shared their personal memory of enjoying the chewing gum, “I always bought it when I traveled in trains! The taste was great, it lasted long and there was a tattoo in the wrapper IIRC!”

No, but I always bought it when I traveled in trains! The taste was great, it lasted long and there was a tattoo in the wrapper IIRC!— Abhinand (@abhinandkr) January 30, 2023

A user also lauded its taste, “Ah! Fusen. This gum had the longest-lasting sweetness of the gums of its time.”

Ah! Fusen. This gum had the longest-lasting sweetness of the gums of it's times.— Venkatesh Katta (@venkateshk) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, one more complained of their failed tattoo transfers, “The tattoos never worked.”

The tattoos never worked 🫤— Tushar Dutt (@tushhaikhush) January 31, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 48,000 views on the micro-blogging site.

Did it make you nostalgic?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here