Photo of Young Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw Watching 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Goes Viral

India’s historic victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, ending a 28-year drought, remains etched in the memories of every cricket-loving Indian. While many watched the remarkable innings against Sri Lanka on their television screens, young Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, were fortunate enough to witness the action live at the Wankhede Stadium. A viral picture of the two youngsters in the stands has resurfaced on social media on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of India’s World Cup triumph, reminding us of the enduring legacy of that unforgettable day.

In the picture, both young boys, sitting next to each other, appeared to be fully engrossed in the match, with Arjun sporting a Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey. Shaw had reminisced about the night of the final, where he watched the game with not just Arjun but also Sara and Anjali Tendulkar. In an earlier interview with ESPNcricinfo, Shaw had revealed, “I was 11 or 12 and I was at the Wankhede for the final, sitting right next to the players and watching and cheering with Arjun and Sara and Anjali aunty (Sachin Tendulkar’s children and wife)." This picture of the duo from their younger days has resurfaced on the internet multiple times before and has once again caught the attention of social media users.

Prithvi Shaw & Arjun Tendulkar were in the Wankhede Stadium for 2011 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/nlguVqe0iV— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023

To the unknown, Arjun and Shaw have been childhood friends and played a lot of cricket together. They even went on to represent the Mumbai Ranji team together. While Shaw has made a name for himself playing at the U-19 and senior level for India, he is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. However, in their first match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Shaw got out early to England pacer Mark Wood.

On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2021 auction but hasn’t had a chance to play for the franchise yet. With Jasprit Bumrah injured and no replacement named, Arjun, who is an all-rounder, might finally get a chance to prove his mettle in the big league this season.

