Elements of nature such as waves, sand, and trees have a charm of their own. At times, they produce some amazing sights and visuals that leave people amazed. Recently, a photographer named Ian Sproat captured a striking image of a wave during his 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland, United Kingdom. The photoshoot left him with around 4,000 pictures.

Ian Sproat shared the stunning image of the wave hitting the lighthouse to form a face-like backsplash, on his Instagram handle. “Faces in the waves, Could it be the goddess of water Amphitrite or our beloved late Queen Elizabeth,” he captioned the post.

In a breaking wave near a lighthouse, the 41-year-old photographer caught the outline of a face. Speaking to BBC, Ian Sproat said that he could not believe his eyes when he reviewed the photographs first.

Several Instagram users rallied to the comment section, appreciating the picture and the photographer’s efforts. A few of them even questioned if the image was authentic or had been edited. One user commented, “What a shot mate! This is a true photographer’s moment.” Another user wrote, “Is this real or an edit?” “What an incredible photo! Like others, I followed you here from the BBC. Patience always pays off …. and 4000 photos!” read another comment.

Even though the composition of this image was not the finest, Ian Sproat was nonetheless pleased with it. He recalled how he really suffered during the lockdown. “It hit me hard and I was so stressed out with my business,” the man admitted.

Two years ago, Sproat began his quest to deal with the mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus shutdown and found photography to be his space of solace “I really struggled through lockdown, it hit so hard and I was really stressed with my business," Sproat continued.

Sproat also talked about how photography helps take the mind off other things and allows a person to just live in the moment and said, “Every day is a challenge and if you don’t get the picture, you know there is always tomorrow to try again. It changed my life, I’m a different person now."

