Photographer Captures Plane Flying Through Bengaluru's Sunset in Mesmerising Video

Sunsets are love! Especially for skygazers, watching beautiful sunsets is equivalent to therapy as every sunset brings the promise of a new day, new beginnings, and new values that one looks for in a positive living. A photographer thought of capturing the beautiful sunset in Bengaluru which was, indeed, a treat to all nature lovers. It showed how delightful moments once captured can live beyond ages.

Twitter user Auditya Venkatesh shared a short clip of an airplane flying through the sunset in Bengaluru. One could observe the bright orange and yellow colours of the sun with an airplane crossing it at the perfect moment. The airplane passing in front of the ball of fire rendered a breathtaking view that mesmerised internet users.

“A beautiful sunset in Bengaluru today :)” read the tweet that garnered over 15K likes at the time of publishing the article.

A beautiful sunset in Benguluru today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2gDOlJecgi— Auditya Venkatesh (@AudiPhotography) January 4, 2023

Netizens couldn’t stop falling for the captivating click and filled the comment section with praises for the photographer. “wow… Audi boy that’s brilliant!” commented a user while another one said, “Super capture. Huge respect. I’ve never got this close. But I’ve got the plant going next to the moon fun my cellphone.” “It’s beautiful,” remarked a social media user. The fourth one wrote, “Wow, That’s Awesome.”

wow… Audi boy thats brilliant!— Karthikeya Murthy (@kmthecomposer) January 5, 2023

Super capture. Huge respect. I’ve never got this close. But I’ve got the plant going next to the moon fun my cellphone.— Vasudevan (@padmanva) January 5, 2023

Wht i see a great camera work instead— Sagar Batra 🇮🇳 (@newnameimking) January 5, 2023

It’s beautiful 😍— Neeraj Mohanty | “A Cup of Sea” Live on OpenSea (@neeraj_mohanty) January 5, 2023

Last year, Anand Mahindra shared a tweet that turned into a full-blown sunset show. He shared the enthralling shot of a sunset in Alibaug and compared it to a Mark Rothko painting. It triggered several other users to share serene clicks of clear skies over Mumbai after heavy rainfall in the city. His Twitter thread turned into a stage for others to flaunt their photography skills as they broke the internet with amazing pics of the sunset. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra replies, ‘Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case!”

