Photos And Videos Show Snow Piled up on Streets, Howling Winds as Winter Storm Batters US

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:40 IST

New York, US

US Winter Storm: Internet floods with photos and videos that show how the country is facing 'once in a lifetime' storm that has gripped the Americans completely (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The hurricane-strong winds and whiteout conditions have affected almost 60% of the US population. Several photos and videos on the internet depict the country's 'blizzard of the century'.

The US is facing the “blizzard of the century" as the relentless storm has killed over 50 people across the country, causing travel chaos and power outages in several cities. The frigid storm has paralysed New York with the state’s death toll rising to 27, leading to President Joe Biden declaring an emergency in the State of New York to cope with the severe winter storm. Several photos and videos depict the freezing situations in the United States of America that have brought everything to a standstill.

The hurricane-strong winds and whiteout conditions have affected almost 60% of the US population which has suffered due to the temperature dipping drastically below the normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians. Be it airplanes, trains, or vehicles, all kinds of transportation have been disrupted due to harsh weather conditions. Even tow trucks and ambulances found it extremely difficult to reach the stranded residents in need of medical care due to snow-blanketed and impassable streets. In the meantime, photos and clips from the blizzard started surfacing on the internet, showing how the severity of the storm has impacted Americans. From streets flooding with snow to howling winds worsening the situation in the US, social media showed it all.

In New York, Buffalo has been at the epicentre of the crisis with authorities reporting 43 inches of snow at its airport on Sunday. With dead bodies being discovered inside vehicles or from under the large snow banks, the ferocious conditions led authorities to go car by car to check on survivors (or even the dead). The stubborn remnants of the freezy storm have also caused thousands of homes to lose power owing to a ‘once in a generation’ storm that has gripped the country and put them under a “war with mother nature".

