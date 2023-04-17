Photos Of This Woman Has Reddit Talking But She Is Not Real

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) photo-realistic depictions and images, all lines between what’s fiction and reality are blurred now. A prime example of this technological advancement was witnessed on Reddit, where a large number of users ahave been demanding adult photos of a woman named Claudia. The woman does not exist in real life but has been created using AI. The ultra-realistic images of the character began surfacing on the online platform a couple of months ago and garnered the attention of hundreds of users in the comments section. Some of them are bewitched by the fake woman’s beauty, while others seem to have spotted the AI trickery.

According to Rolling Stone, the creators of the character Claudia have admitted they’ve been using lewd images to attract strangers. If the report is to be believed, the images were made by two computer science students, whose identities remain to be unknown. The students reveal her account was created merely as a joke when they learned about a man who made $500 (approximately Rs 40,000) using images of real women. It is reported that the creators of Claudia already made $100 (approximately Rs 8,000) by selling her adult photos before they were exposed for being AI-generated.

The creator told the portal: “You could say this whole account is just a test to see if you can fool people with AI pictures. You could compare it to the vtubers, they create their own characters and play as an entirely different person. We honestly didn’t think it would get this much traction.”

Many users reportedly identified Claudia to be fake, owing to the strange details in the photo. She was reportedly made using the tool namely Stable Diffusion. For those unaware, the diffusion app creates brand-new images based on billions of existing photos. Another threat of it is deepfake adult content, which relies on AI tools to edit existing videos.

A victim of these AI-based apps was identified to be 28-year-old Noelle Martin. Hailing from Perth, Australia, the woman found deepfake adult content of herself on the internet, when she used Google to search for images of herself. The woman couldn’t trace back to the person who created her fake images.

