Physics Teacher Calculates Colour of 'Falling Bear' Using Equation, Twitter in Disbelief
2-MIN READ

Physics Teacher Calculates Colour of 'Falling Bear' Using Equation, Twitter in Disbelief

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 17:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Instagram physics teacher Nikhil Anand calculating colour of bear goes viral. (Credits: Instagram/@nikhil_anand_physics)

Instagram physics teacher Nikhil Anand calculating colour of bear goes viral. (Credits: Instagram/@nikhil_anand_physics)

Physics teacher Nikhil Anand calculated the colour of a falling bear and Twitter had a meltdown.

Nikhil Anand, one of the many Indian teachers who give physics, math and other science-related lessons on YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms, has taken Twitter by storm by finding out the colour of a bear using a Physics equation. Anand gives out lessons on social media for IIT-JEE & NEET aspirants.

“A bear falls from a height 10m in √2 sec. What is the colour of bear?" the viral question read. Now, for those of us who aren’t math or physics geeks and have had a breakdown or two over the subjects during high school, that seems like a straight-up impossible question. But not for Anand.

The value of gravity calculated equals to the gravitational force that occurs at the poles of the Earth, and therefore the bear must be a polar bear. Hence, the colour of the bear would be white. Going by the Twitter responses, many people have come across this question during different exams.

Here’s Anand solving the problem like it’s no big deal.

You need only go on YouTube to come upon scores of videos where Indians can be seen teaching everything from Math to coding to people from all over the world. In fact, it has gone to the extent of becoming a cultural phenomenon of sorts. For instance, one Mr Kishore’s introduction to C++ video uploaded in 2017 has over 10 lakh views on YouTube and over 700 learners profusely thanking him.

first published:March 04, 2023, 16:59 IST
last updated:March 04, 2023, 17:06 IST
