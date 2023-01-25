Piers Morgan Says He is 'Happy' He Never Apologised to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has said it: he is “happy” to have never apologised to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The British TV personality is known for being critical of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry ever since their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021. Piers has never been the one to hold back what he thinks. Amidst the backlash against Jeremy Clarkson for his vitriolic column on Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan is holding his ground to never apologising to the couple. Clarkson, tho host of The Top Gear, let his hatred out in a column for The Sun. Clarkson wrote that he hated Meghan Markle on a “cellular level”. He even went as far as to write, “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Since receiving the backlash, Jeremy Clarkson shared his apology on his Twitter handle. He mentioned making “a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones”. He wrote that he was “horrified” and “shall be more careful in future.” The Sun shared an official apology on its website. The tabloid stated that while columnists are entitled to hold their opinion, they as publishers have realised that freedom of expression comes with responsibility. Piers Morgan, however, has an entirely different take.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, issued a statement of their own, acknowledging that Jeremy Clarkson had made an apology but criticized a “long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread head rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.”

This made Piers Morgan call the couple out on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying that he is “very happy” not to have apologised to Meghan after she “demanded it”. He said: “I believe she lies. And secondly, if I did apologise what do you think would happen? They wouldn’t accept it. She wouldn’t accept it. She would just use it as an excuse to go even harder. It’s what they do." He added, “They are the victims, always. Perennial victims. So I refused and I left and I’m very happy about that otherwise I wouldn’t be here doing the show if I hadn’t done that."

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021, Piers Morgan voiced his opinion on the Good Morning Britain show. His colleagues said that he was constantly “trashing” Meghan, which resulted in Piers leaving the show shortly afterward.

