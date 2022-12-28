'Pillars of Creation' to Jupiter's Moon: Stunning Photos From Space That Went Viral in 2022

As the year draws to an end, space enthusiasts are feeling nothing but gratitude. 2022 was a great year for all the space freaks. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) provided mindblowing glimpses of our cosmos in 2022. NASA has been releasing space photos since many years. However, the level of detail and richness in NASA’s space photos was unprecedented this year. Whether it was the celestial backyard of our solar system or incredibly distant galaxies that were created shortly after the Big Bang, we got to know the cosmos like never before. NASA’s flagship telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, was the cornerstone of our gaze into the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope revealed unseen aspects and stunning new details of our ever-expanding universe. Let us express our gratitude to NASA by taking a look at some of the most memorable space photos of 2022.

See the Pillars of Creation like never before! First made famous by @NASAHubble in 1995, @NASAWebb revisited this iconic part of the Eagle Nebula, revealing new details and hidden stars: https://t.co/Wkf0XXHTqh pic.twitter.com/JywEHyX1Bq — NASA (@NASA) October 19, 2022

This photo created by the James Webb Space Telescope was released by NASA on October 19. This spectacular picture of a star-forming region in the Eagle Nebula reveals a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation. NASA says that this picture shows in detail how new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The Pillars of Creation provide a clear understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years.

Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. @NASAWebb reveals baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds shape colossal walls of dust and gas. https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dXCokBAYGQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

This amazing picture was one of the first images released by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope in July. Labelled as Cosmic Cliffs, the photo reveals the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The James Webb Space Telescope has employed its infrared view to see the previously invisible areas of star birth.

Space enthusiasts were thrilled to see Ganymede, one of Jupiter's four largest moons, cast a shadow on the largest planet of our solar system. This marvellous picture was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured during the mission’s 40th close pass of Jupiter on February 25.

The Moon pictured during a lunar eclipse on Wednesday is seen from the space station as it orbited over 260 miles above the Earth. pic.twitter.com/CDCWGfpbKU— International Space Station (@Space_Station) May 27, 2021

The International Space Station captured this stunning image of the Moon during a lunar eclipse on May 25. The image was capture while the space station orbited over 260 miles above the Earth.

