Many people still find it difficult to attend a Zoom meeting. No, it’s not the boring presentations that make them sweat, but the technical glitches they could encounter. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, one news anchor found the hilarious side of Zoom recently when her interviewee just could not catch a break while applying a background for the video call. Alice Monfries, from Nine News Adelaide, was interviewing Royal Automobile Association’s Mark Borlace on live TV when he managed to cycle through different call backgrounds, including an underwater scene, before mistakenly applying a pizza hat filter over his head.

The interview began with Borlace confessing he was trying to change the Zoom background. Alice Monfries tried to suggest some backgrounds he could use. When the interviewee managed to change the background to an underwater scene, the anchor was left in splits. To blur the background, Mark Borlace tried some filter options, but managed to switch on the pizza hat filter. Monfries could not stop her laughter as the technical glitches went on. While Borlace could blur the background, he was unable to remove the pizza hat filter, leading to him logging out of the interview.

The clip was shared by Monfries’ channel Nine News Adelaide. It was also re-shared by the presenter herself. “If only we could have run the whole thing…including his profanities. Very very funny. I’m still giggling!” Alice Monfries wrote.

It wasn’t just the journalist who was left giggling. Many users were also left in splits by the video.

A lot of users revealed that they found the clip “funny”.

Some people said that it was Monfries’ reaction that made the entire sequence funnier. “He (Mark Borlace) is a good sport, but it’s you trying to hold it together that’s funniest”, a comment read.

A few people confessed they found the clip “adorable”.

This is not the first time a zoom filter has made people laugh out loud. Remember the “I am not a cat" video? A lawyer mistakenly switched on the kitten filter on a Zoom call and had to declare that he was not a cat. The filter was removed a few moments later:

The glitch took place during Texas lawyer Rod Ponton’s meeting with Judge Roy B. Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court in 2021.

