Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record With Giant 68,000-Slice Delicacy

Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Record title for cooking up the world’s largest pizza ever. The food chain assembled an efficient team of people to prepare the giant pie which required a whopping 13,653 pounds of dough, more than 8000 pounds of cheese, 4,948 pounds of marinara sauce, and a staggering 630,496 cupped and regular pepperoni. The final measure of the giant pizza was recorded to be 13,990 square feet, leading it to win the new title. As per CNN, the mammoth pie was constructed on the gigantic floor space of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

To bring the pizza together, the food chain’s team first began spreading individual squares of pizza dough on the floor, followed by topping it with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and cheese. When it came to baking the pizza, the team heated sections of the item with the help of a moving baking device taking it across the spread to ensure that each bit cooked up properly. The President of Pizza Hut, David Graves, reportedly revealed that the giant pizza produced about 68,000 slices after the construction was completed.

Notably, the chain came to a decision to produce the mammoth pie in honour of their popular 90s dish namely The Big New Yorker. The item was discontinued from their menu for years but now Pizza Hut is bringing it back to their menu from February 1. The creation of the world’s largest pizza began on Wednesday, January 18 but it took them about two days to get a green signal from the Guinness team that their construction has succeeded. In a statement by the Pizza Hut President, he revealed, “Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big.”

For breaking the record, the pizza team teamed up with YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker, which also marked his milestone of reaching 10 million subscribers. The gigantic pizza did not go to waste, the President of the food chain confirmed that the completed pie was given to a worthy home upon being fully cooked. It was donated to local food banks and charities in the Los Angeles area. The previous record for the world’s largest pizza was earned by a group of Italian chefs back in 2012 which measured around 1,261.65 square meters.

