'Please PM Modi Ji, Acha Sa School Banwa Do': Jammu And Kashmir Girl's Special Request

Seerat Naaz, a schoolgirl from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, has grabbed everyone’s attention on the Internet. The reason – her request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The little girl, who was not happy with the unclean and poor condition of her school, has requested PM Modi to make the school’s infrastructure better. “Please Modi ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please PM Narendra Modi ji, build a nice school for us)," Seerat Naaz said in the video.

In the clip, which was shared by local news outlet Marmik News, the little girl is seen giving a tour of her school and talking about its poor facilities.

“Modi ji, you listen to the entire country. Please listen to me also and build a good school for us. The school should be such that we do not have to sit on the floor and my mother does not scold me for getting my uniform dirty. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school built for us,” Seerat said while signing off.

Facebook users were quick to laud Seerat Naaz’s determination to get her school renovated. “You are brave beta. We are proud of you beta,” a comment read.

“Thank you beta, you have done an excellent job, Modi ji will surely take care of your school,” a person said.

Another added, “Hi Beta. I wish you all the best as you are the voice of future generations. Requesting this place’s MLA to come forward and acknowledge your voice and get the school renovated. All the best.”

People showered their blessings on the little girl. “You are really sweet and wise. Modi ji definitely fulfilled your wish. God bless you and our Hon. Prime Minister,” an individual remarked.

Many wished that Seerat Naaz’s school would be renovated soon.

Users also requested PM Narendra Modi to look into Seerat Naaz’s request. “Education is needed for every child… PM Modi ji please take care of this…These kids are the future of India,” another noted.

