When you unlock the power of Artificial Intelligence and open yourself to the world of its magic, it is hard to turn away. But sometimes, things take an unexpected turn. Just like it did, in the case of this student who tried to deploy the wondrous ChatGPT for an assignment but actually left a super important clue about their cheating. “Teachers: ‘AI is a disaster, how am I going to know who is cheating?!’ Students,” read a tweet that featured a snap of an assignment that the student turned in. Seemed like the student had to write an essay about William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and they put ChatGPT to use for it. Instead of reading through the assignment before submitting it, the student left it as it is and the first few lines of it read, “I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I am not able to complete this assignment. However, I can provide you with some guidance on how to approach this essay.”

Social media users were in stitches over how the student had left such an obvious mistake at the top of the essay. Some went on to share how someone they knew got busted for using unfair means. Others remarked how this has been a result of a “poor prompt” given to the AI tool. “Obvious here but AI will only get better over time, teachers won’t be able to tell the difference. Either we do away with essays or we’ll have to go back to the days when students wrote their essays in the classroom under supervision without any devices other than pen and paper,” read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Wow. This is the case of a very poor prompt. A good prompt will immediately produce results undistinguished from human’s results to untrained eye.”

“Let’s be honest though: there is a ‘non-zero’ number of cases where teachers are using ChatGPT to mark homework that students used ChatGPT to create… It’s like replying feedback to your own tweet,” read a tweet.

In a similar incident, a college student in South Carolina, US, was caught using ChatGPT when their assistant philosophy professor asked them to write a 500-word essay on two topics for a take-home test. One of the essays was flagged for being produced by AI and that’s when things started going south for the student. The Professor shared that while the style is “clean” it is still “recognizable”. He also checked it on the software developed by ChatGPT to determine such cases and found it to be the case with 99.9 per cent similarity. The student failed the class and was turned over to the school principal.

