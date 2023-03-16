Yamraj is designated as the God of Death in Hindu mythology. He is the eldest son of the Sun god or Surya Bhagwan and he is known as the king of hell. Chitragupta helps him keep accounts of all sins and virtues of mortals and the Yamraj then announces the punishment accordingly. But one thing that not many people know about is the planet that he resides on.

Our solar system consists of 8 planets, the last of which is Uranus. But one planet that was formerly a part of our system but now is regarded as a dwarf planet and was eliminated from the solar system is Pluto. In 2006, NASA decided to eliminate Pluto from being called a part of our solar system as a planet due to its small size. However, in Hindu mythology, its importance remains intact. Pluto is the home planet of Yamraj and is known as the Yama Graha in the Hindu religion.

Science suggests that no living being can survive on the planet with its temperature being -232 degrees Celsius as it is essentially a big ball of ice. It is impossible for any living being to survive in such cold conditions. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Yamraj was the first mortal to die and hence became the ruler of the dead. Moreover, in astrology, if a person is influenced by Pluto, they land in big trouble due to committing fraud, corruption, sinful activities and other unlawful activities.

Pluto only works well for a person if it is placed in the tenth house of the horoscope. This way a person can manage two professions at once. Pluto is called the last extra saturnine planet in astrology. It means that the planet is gloomy, inviting seriousness and dullness. But Pluto has some good qualities to represent too such as rebirth, renewal and mastery in a field, among others.

The planet may not have much significance in our solar system but Hindu mythology suggests that a person’s fate after death is decided on the planet, after which the soul is either transported to hell or heaven depending on their sins and virtues.

