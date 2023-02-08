India’s diversity reflects in its languages where the Indian Constitution has recognised 22 major languages spoken across the country. Each one of these languages is distinct and has special significance for the people who use it. Learning new languages can be a bit tricky for some. An artist from Bengaluru has come up with a unique method to make it easy, which has caught the attention of many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The artist drew creative sketches of objects and animals using all alphabets of the Kannada language to make it easy for people to learn it. Praising the innovation, the Prime Minister through his official Twitter handle, wrote, “A creative way to make learning languages a fun activity, in this case the beautiful Kannada language”.

A creative way to make learning languages a fun activity, in this case the beautiful Kannada language. https://t.co/OC8XQxh8Sa— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

The person behind the art was identified as Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who was elated upon learning that his work was praised by PM Modi. Sharing a screenshot of the Prime Minister’s tweet, he wrote, “Omg!! My work. Thank you so much Narendra Modi".

Baadal Nanjundaswamy created various alphabets in the form of different objects such as a clock, ladder, and rat. Each of these objects starts with the same letter they are representing.

In 2021, the artist drew the creative Kannada alphabets on a wall to help children with special needs. It was done as part of a campaign, which was done in association with the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru. “This kind of work does not take much time, but since it’s not a regular project, a lot of thought has gone behind it. I first thought of the word that goes well with the alphabet, scribbled it on a piece of paper before I did the final one on the wall,” Nanjundaswamy was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Several users flooded the comments section and appreciated Baadal’s creative work. One user commented, “Appreciate your work sir.”

Another person wrote, “What a feat you achieved! Best wishes.”

What a feat you achieved!Best wishes— Anil Kr. Anand (@AnilanandK) February 7, 2023

A third user wrote, “Congrats bro keep rocking.”

Congrats bro keep rocking 😊.— kumarunknownu (@0223hij) February 6, 2023

PM Modi has time and again advocated learning the local language. He, in fact, has often initiated his speeches with greetings and introductory sentences in the regional languages. Therefore, when he came across this unique learning method, he chose to appreciate the artist.

