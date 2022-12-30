PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraba Passes Away Aged 100, Condolences Pour in on Twitter

No one can replace a mother. Her immortal teachings are a source of inspiration for every child, regardless of his/her status, age, or gender. The Prime Minister’s moving words based this claim after he shared a Twitter post, informing about his mother’s demise on December 30. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” wrote PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. Heeraben Modi died at the age of 100 after being hospitalised for two days in Ahmedabad.

Ministers and famous personalities poured in condolences for Heeraba who taught the PM to “work with intelligence and live life with purity." Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and others expressed their condolences to Heeraben. Other than that, social media users also started offering last wishes to the PM’s mother. They mourned her death by commenting “Om Shanti" and sharing emotional messages for Mr. Modi.

“No matter who we are, nothing can take the place of our mother. Om Shanti,” wrote a user on Twitter while another one stated, “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti." Some even thanked her for instilling important life values in her son, Narendra Modi. “Thank you #HeerabaModi for giving us your son. Om Shanti," said a user. Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Hiraben amma. Your humbleness and simplicity despite of being the mother of the three times CM and two times PM is really inspirational, forever be remembered. You gave a diamond to the nation, we’re indebted to you," read another tweet.

Images and videos of India’s PM with his late mother started flooding the micro-blogging site after Heeraba breathed her last on Friday. Clips of Mr. Modi reaching Gandhinagar to attend the last rites of his mother also surfaced on the internet with people putting out messages under #OmShanti on social media.

