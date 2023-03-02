Piotr “Grabo" Grabowski, a Polish basketball player, executed an unachievable slam dunk by leaping 10 feet, 5 inches, and shooting the basketball in the hoop. And with it, he broke the Guinness World Record for the ‘highest between the legs slam dunk’. The basket was placed six inches higher than the standard NBA hoop height which is 3.05 metres or 10 feet. A smartphone equipped with AI Motion Sensing technology was used to evaluate the attempt, which was also sponsored by a Chinese phone manufacturing brand. Grabowski had requested that the hoop be elevated to 3.2 m, and after a few practice shots, he successfully set the incredible achievement.

The AI-powered camera used different scenarios to identify the best moment to capture. The camera also detected and noted the highest point of his jump, removing the need for someone to manually take a photograph.

Following his record-breaking feat, Grabowski said, “It’s crazy because yesterday I wasn’t sure that I would make it on 3.15 m. I thought it would be very hard, but I did it on the first attempt.”

“After that, I decided to try at 3.2 m and I thought it would be impossible – but I made it!" he continued. Grabowski expressed his desire for his world record-breaking feat to act as an encouragement for others to surpass their milestones.

He said that basketball is part of his DNA and every time he leapt up to dunk, he pushed himself to the limit by defying gravity. Grabowski stated that anytime he sets a record, he experiences a sense of magic and expresses his desire to encourage others all across the world to tap into their magical potential.

The Guinness World Record for “longest duration dribbling a basketball blindfolded" was broken earlier last month by a nine-year-old boy from Chicago named Henry Speedwell. He managed to dribble a basketball for one hour, twenty minutes, and one second while wearing a blindfold. Henry Speedwell smashed the record by only 13 minutes.

His achievement was further amplified by the $2,800 (about Rs 2,31 lakh) he raised towards cancer research. Speedwell accomplished his record at his school’s gymnasium with his teachers and family and friends supporting him.

