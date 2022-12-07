Popular Authors Encourage Debut Novelist After Just Two People Attended Her Book Signing

After pouring your blood, sweat, and tears into writing a book, it is only natural to want other people to love reading a book as much as you loved writing it. But debut author Chelsea Banning’s hopes came crashing down when only two people showed up for her book signing event. In a tweet, she vented out her well-deserved frustration as she wrote, “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded “going” to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.” Check it out here:

Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.— Chelsea Banning Author (@chelseabwrites) December 4, 2022

However, things took a rather beautiful turn when famous authors came together to make Chelsea feel better with their own first book-signing stories. There is a certain reassurance when these super successful people let you know they were once in your shoes. “I did a book reading where only my husband’s cousin showed up. One person. I’ll never forget that reading,” wrote Korean- American author Min Jin Lee, best known for her novel Pachinko.

I did a book reading where only my husband’s cousin showed up. One person. I’ll never forget that reading. ✊— Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) December 5, 2022

American author Stephen King tweeted, “At my first SALEM’S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, “Hey bud, do you know where there’s some Nazi books?”

At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, "Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?"— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022

“Once sat out in front of a mall bookshop for a signing. No one stopped, until the very end, when an old guy paused, looked at me, looked at the books, looked at me, approached and asked, ‘Do they sell flags here?’” wrote Canadian author Linwood Barclay

Once sat out front of mall bookshop for a signing. No one stopped, until the very end, when an old guy paused, looked at me, looked at the books, looked at me, approached and asked, "Do they sell flags here?"— Linwood Barclay (@linwood_barclay) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared that she worked at a bookstore for 15 years. No one showing up for a signing is in fact not unusual even for well-known authors. So, having two people show up was ‘pretty cool.’

I worked at a bookstore for 15 years. No one showing up for a signing is unfortunately not unusual, even for bigger-name authors (I was hosting Barry Eisler & no one showed!). So two is actually pretty OK!— Patricia Correll (@Author_PCorrell) December 4, 2022

Since being shared on Sunday, Chelsea has received over 73 thousand likes on her tweet and several other Twitter users came together to try cheering up the author on her debut with a fantasy novel Of Crows and Legends.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here