Popular Memer Xavier Uncle Is Followed Back By Many Celebs But ‘Not Sonam Bajwa Yet’

For those who are regular on the internet, a meme page on Twitter named Xavier Uncle needs no new introduction. In the world of memes, there are a few social media pages that reign supreme and Xavier Uncle has etched his special spot among the users’ favourites. From his savage responses to his hilarious tweets, innumerable times his posts have ended up being meme material. As the Twitter page has garnered over 100 thousand followers, Xavier Uncle in a long Twitter thread is reminiscing about the bygone days of how it all started. And guess what? Once again his tweets are making rounds on the internet. He began by sharing a screenshot of his Twitter profile that revealed his achievement of 100k followers and that he joined Twitter in 2015.

Xavier Uncle began by revealing to his followers why he began this account. He wrote, “Can we skip to the good part? No, because sometimes waiting can lead to the best part. Tracing back to 2015, when I created this account just to tweet some stupid relatable stuff, having friendly light-hearted banters with the people and most importantly my USP (comments).” He continued by saying that this gave him “utmost satisfaction”, therefore, he continued doing till 2018, after which he deactivated his Twitter handle to focus on his career. But he couldn’t stay away for long and joined back in 2020 when coronavirus hit the world.

He wrote, “Doing all this gives utmost satisfaction to me, so the spree continued till 2018. Soon after that, I deactivated the said account as I have to focus on my career as well. Par ye h***mi mann s**la maane kaise? Phir ek din 2020 mai apni gali mai aayi corona. Chaaaaapak!”

Can we skip to the good part? No, because sometimes waiting can lead to the best part.Tracing back to 2010s, when I have created this account just to tweet some stupid relatable stuffs, having friendly light-hearted banters with the people and most importantly my USP (comments) — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 13, 2023

Doing all this gives utmost satisfaction to me, so the spree continued till 2 018. Soon after that, I deactivated the said account as I have to focus on my career as well. Par ye harami mann saala maane kaise?Phir ek din 2020 mai apni gali mai aayi corona. Chaaaaapak! — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 13, 2023

kaafi memes banaye, kaafi simping bhi kari, kaafi e-lafde kiye, kaafi messages bhi aaye, kaafi appreciations mile, kaafi zyada gaaliya bhi khaayi, bahut space bhi kiye, bahut trends bhi banaye.kaafi cheezein karte karte kaafi bura samay nikal gya, aur kaafi kuch seekhne ko mila — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 13, 2023

Expressing his gratitude, he said that 2023 has been amazing as he has been featured in major meme pages and has also been followed by several celebrities. However, he regrets that Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa still doesn’t follow him on Twitter. He wrote, “Fast forward to 2023: I have been featured on all major meme pages, followed back by many celebrities (not Sonam Bajwa yet), got some bat***t, crazy online friends, about to practice law in the renowned law firm of India from July onwards. Identity reveal will remain a question!”

Fast forward to 2023:I have been featured on all major meme pages, followed back by many celebrities (not sonam bajwa yet ), got some batshit crazy online friends, about to practice law in reknowned law firm of India from July onwards. Identity reveal will remain a question! — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 13, 2023

In no time, his comments section was flooded with several users lauding his journey. Many urged him to reveal his identity, to which he claimed that it might happen. A user commented, “Xavier Uncle, I’ve never been so proud of someone else in my life so bad!”

Xavier Uncle, i’ve never been so proud of someone else in my life so bad!!— i like whipped cream w my cereal (@lilhoeny) April 14, 2023

Another wrote, “Damn! Please tell me your identity if we come across lawyering hehe. All the best!!!” Responding to the comment, Xavier Uncle wrote, “Hopefully, we’ll”

damn! pls tell me your identity if we come across lawyering hehe. all the best!!!— takingspacebyv 🌻🫂 (@takingspacebyv) April 14, 2023

hopefully, we'll :p— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 14, 2023

So far, his tweet has been viewed more than a million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here