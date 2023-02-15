About 4,000 years old language written on a pair of ancient Rosetta stone-like clay tablets has finally been deciphered. Scientists have uncovered a language that has not been used in a millennium now. These two ancient clay tablets were discovered in Iraq in the 1980s. The snaps of it show the clay tablet covered from top to bottom in cuneiform writing. It holds a myriad of details of a “lost" Canaanite language. A language that bears an uncanny resemblance to ancient Hebrew. The efforts to decipher what is written on these tablets have been an ongoing effort since 2016.

News portal Live Science reported that the tablets are thought to be made by the Amorites. These were a group of people who lived in the Middle East with their origins in the Canaan region. They later migrated to Mesopotamia. Scientists had reached this conclusion since the phrases found on the tablets were engraved in the almost unknown language of the Amorites.

Professor Dr. Manfred Krebernik from the University of Jena and Professor Andrew R George in their email to Live Science wrote, “Our knowledge of Amorite was so pitiful that some experts doubted whether there was such a language at all." However, they added, “the tablets settle that question by showing the language to be coherently and predictably articulated, and fully distinct from Akkadian."

While Professor Yoram Cohen from Tel Aviv University in Israel wasn’t involved in the research, he called the tablets a sort of “tourist guidebook”, reported Live Science. He explained these looked like it was for ancient Akkadian speakers who were keen on learning the language known as Amorite.

“There are phrases about setting up a common meal, about doing a sacrifice, about blessing a king," Live Science quote Professor Cohen. He added, “There is even what may be a love song. It really encompasses the entire sphere of life."

It is further noted that the Amorite language had its origins in the West Semitic. It also shares links with Hebrew and Aramaic. Of everything written on the tablet, one notable passage has been deciphered to be a list of Amorite gods that compares them with corresponding Mesopotamian gods. Similarly, another passage has shared some welcoming phrases. The phrases on the tablets described Amorite phrases in the Old Babylonian dialect of Akkadian, reported the portal. More discoveries about the ancient tablets are yet to be made.

